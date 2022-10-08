UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Hands Note Of Protest To Moldova Over 'Hostile Act,' Attempted Break-In

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Russian Embassy Hands Note of Protest to Moldova Over 'Hostile Act,' Attempted Break-In

The Russian embassy in Moldova said on Saturday that it handed a note of protest to Chisinau over an act of hostility at the building of the diplomatic mission, expecting those responsible to be found and prosecuted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) The Russian embassy in Moldova said on Saturday that it handed a note of protest to Chisinau over an act of hostility at the building of the diplomatic mission, expecting those responsible to be found and prosecuted.

"On October 7, a hostile act was conducted against the Russian Embassy in Chisinau.

With the connivance of local authorities, the Russian diplomatic mission was attacked: firecrackers exploded and damaged the building, an attempt to illegally enter the embassy also took place," the embassy wrote on Telegram.

The mission noted that there were no victims among diplomats and their families.

"The embassy expects that such a hostile escapade will receive appropriate processional assessment and will not happen again, with those responsible to be punished," the mission said, adding that the incident was a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

Related Topics

Protest Russia Vienna Chisinau Moldova October

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

20 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

37 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.