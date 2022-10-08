Russian Embassy Hands Note of Protest to Moldova Over 'Hostile Act,' Attempted Break-In

The Russian embassy in Moldova said on Saturday that it handed a note of protest to Chisinau over an act of hostility at the building of the diplomatic mission, expecting those responsible to be found and prosecuted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) The Russian embassy in Moldova said on Saturday that it handed a note of protest to Chisinau over an act of hostility at the building of the diplomatic mission, expecting those responsible to be found and prosecuted.

"On October 7, a hostile act was conducted against the Russian Embassy in Chisinau.

With the connivance of local authorities, the Russian diplomatic mission was attacked: firecrackers exploded and damaged the building, an attempt to illegally enter the embassy also took place," the embassy wrote on Telegram.

The mission noted that there were no victims among diplomats and their families.

"The embassy expects that such a hostile escapade will receive appropriate processional assessment and will not happen again, with those responsible to be punished," the mission said, adding that the incident was a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.