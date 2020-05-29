Russian Embassy Has No Info About Russian Citizens Injured in Minnesota Riots - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The Russian embassy in Washington on Friday said it has no information about whether any Russian nationals are among the victims of the protests in the US state of Minnesota.

"We're concerned over the riots in the city of Minneapolis caused by the death of African-American George Floyd," the embassy said in a statement said. "We don't have any information about Russian citizens being among the victims."