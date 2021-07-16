Russian Embassy Has No Information About Russians Affected by Floods in Netherlands

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands has no informantion about any Russian citizenss affected by the flood, no calls were made to the hotline, Russian Ambassador Alexander Shulgin said.

"We have no reports that our compatriots have suffered.

The hotline organized by our consular department has not received a single call," the ambassador said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

He also called on the Russians to comply with all recommendations and orders of the authorities, to be vigilant and cautious.

Floods have previously been reported in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. The number of victims goes to dozens, thousands are reported missing. Tens of thousands of people are being evacuated.