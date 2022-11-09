Russian Embassy Has to Deal with Numerous Restrictions Imposed by US - Antonov

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Russian diplomats working in the United States have to cope with many restrictions imposed by the US government, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"We work under the conditions of numerous restrictions that the host country constantly comes up with for us," Antonov said.

"To travel out of town, all diplomats now need to warn the State Department about the exact route a week or two in advance. Moreover, Americans can refuse without explanation."

The ambassador said he does not understand because America, in spite of everything, is a hospitable and very interesting country.

"Based on personal experience, I can say: the farther from Washington, the less Russophobia," he added.