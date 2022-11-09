UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Has To Deal With Numerous Restrictions Imposed By US - Antonov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Russian Embassy Has to Deal with Numerous Restrictions Imposed by US - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Russian diplomats working in the United States have to cope with many restrictions imposed by the US government, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"We work under the conditions of numerous restrictions that the host country constantly comes up with for us," Antonov said.

"To travel out of town, all diplomats now need to warn the State Department about the exact route a week or two in advance. Moreover, Americans can refuse without explanation."

The ambassador said he does not understand because America, in spite of everything, is a hospitable and very interesting country.

"Based on personal experience, I can say: the farther from Washington, the less Russophobia," he added.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States All From Government

Recent Stories

Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birt ..

Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birthday

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite ..

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite Russia Squeeze - US Energy Ag ..

11 hours ago
 Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Rio ..

Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Riots Participants

11 hours ago
 Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe ..

Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe into Arshad Sharif's murder

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.