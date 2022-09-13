Russian Embassy in Afghanistan Suspends Issuance of Visas, Documents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Afghanistan has suspended the issuance of visas and documents, asking visitors not to come in-person to the consular department for the time being, the diplomatic mission said on Tuesday.

"Dear applicants, the Russian Embassy in Afghanistan asks you not to come to the consular section until further notice. We are working on options for issuing already accepted documents to you. No applications are temporarily accepted, consular services are not provided, new visas are not issued," the embassy said on Telegram.

The embassy noted that in the event of an emergency, Russian citizens could contact the emergency consular support phone: +93-798-023-793.

The explosion occurred on the morning of September 5 near the building of the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Kabul. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, two employees of the diplomatic mission died as a result of the terrorist attack. The Russian embassy is in close contact with the security services of Afghanistan, which are investigating the explosion, the security of the diplomatic mission has been strengthened, the ministry said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope that the organizers and perpetrators of the attack would be punished as soon as possible.