Russian Embassy In Albania Considers Accusations Against Russian Diplomat Unfounded

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:40 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Albania considers accusations against Russian diplomat, who was declared persona non grata by Tirana, unfounded, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Albania declared the Russian diplomat persona non grata over alleged violation of anti-coronavirus measures, he must leave the country within 72 hours.

"The Russian Embassy confirms that it has received a note verbale from the Albanian side. We have also familiarized ourselves with the press release on this issue published by the Albanian Foreign Ministry. We consider all the accusations against the Russian diplomat in these documents to be unfounded. We also note that disclosure of the name of our employee grossly contradicts the established international diplomatic practice. The Russian Foreign Ministry has been informed," the embassy said.

