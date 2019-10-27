Russian Embassy in Ankara Says Turkey Silent About Detention of Russians Missing in Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) The Turkish authorities did not inform the Russian embassy in Ankara about the fate of Russian citizens who had gone missing after escaping from a prison camp in Syria and had reportedly been detained in Turkey, the embassy's spokeswoman Irina Kasimova told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier, BBC reported that about 50 Russians with children, who were previously detained for links to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), had gone missing as a result of the mass escape from the Ayn Issa camp in northern Syria after the start of the Turkish operation. A a member of the Chechen human rights council and the working group on repatriating children from middle Eastern conflict zones, Kheda Saratova, told Sputnik on Saturday that she knew about 15 women and 27 children and that one of these women got in touch with relatives a week ago and managed to inform that they were being taken to Turkey.

"There were no notifications from the Turkish authorities about the fact of the detention of Russian citizens," the embassy's spokeswoman said.

The Ayn Issa camp is located in the province of Raqqa in an area that was controlled by the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the military wing of the autonomous administration in the northeastern Syria. The camp hosted about 13,000 people.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish and IS militants. The United States and Turkey on October 17 reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow for the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal late on Tuesday to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone in northeastern Syria along the Turkish border.