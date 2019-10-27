UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy In Ankara Says Turkey Silent About Detention Of Russians Missing In Syria

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 05:10 AM

Russian Embassy in Ankara Says Turkey Silent About Detention of Russians Missing in Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) The Turkish authorities did not inform the Russian embassy in Ankara about the fate of Russian citizens who had gone missing after escaping from a prison camp in Syria and had reportedly been detained in Turkey, the embassy's spokeswoman Irina Kasimova told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier, BBC reported that about 50 Russians with children, who were previously detained for links to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), had gone missing as a result of the mass escape from the Ayn Issa camp in northern Syria after the start of the Turkish operation. A a member of the Chechen human rights council and the working group on repatriating children from middle Eastern conflict zones, Kheda Saratova, told Sputnik on Saturday that she knew about 15 women and 27 children and that one of these women got in touch with relatives a week ago and managed to inform that they were being taken to Turkey.

"There were no notifications from the Turkish authorities about the fact of the detention of Russian citizens," the embassy's spokeswoman said.

The Ayn Issa camp is located in the province of Raqqa in an area that was controlled by the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the military wing of the autonomous administration in the northeastern Syria. The camp hosted about 13,000 people.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish and IS militants. The United States and Turkey on October 17 reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow for the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal late on Tuesday to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone in northeastern Syria along the Turkish border.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border Women From Agreement

Recent Stories

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

4 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

5 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

5 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

5 hours ago

Govt, opposition reach an agreement over venue of ..

5 hours ago

Kashmir's occupation by India tragic chapter of hi ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.