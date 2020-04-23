Russian Embassy in Armenia Forming List of Russians to Be Transported Home by Bus

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Yerevan is forming groups for the possible return of Russian citizens from Armenia by land through the territory of Georgia amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the diplomatic mission said Wednesday.

"At present, the embassy is conducting preliminary work on the formation of groups for the possible return of Russian citizens from Armenia through Georgia by land," it said.

"Citizens who previously submitted relevant applications should expect a call from the consular department of the embassy," the mission said on Facebook.