UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy In Armenia Forming List Of Russians To Be Transported Home By Bus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 03:10 AM

Russian Embassy in Armenia Forming List of Russians to Be Transported Home by Bus

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Yerevan is forming groups for the possible return of Russian citizens from Armenia by land through the territory of Georgia amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the diplomatic mission said Wednesday.

"At present, the embassy is conducting preliminary work on the formation of groups for the possible return of Russian citizens from Armenia through Georgia by land," it said.

"Citizens who previously submitted relevant applications should expect a call from the consular department of the embassy," the mission said on Facebook.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Yerevan Armenia Georgia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 5 ..

2 hours ago

Islamic Development Bank offers financing support ..

3 hours ago

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

4 hours ago

Dubai welcomes unwanted cruise liners at sea amid ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.