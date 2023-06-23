Open Menu

Russian Embassy In Australia Says Turned To Supreme Court Over Termination Of Lease

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Russian Embassy in Australia told Sputnik that it had applied to the Supreme Court to keep the lease agreement for a new plot of land in Canberra.

Last week, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the Australian government would introduce legislation to the parliament in the morning to terminate Russia's lease agreement for a new embassy in the country's capital Canberra next to the parliament building over security concerns.

"The Russian embassy in Australia appealed to the Supreme Court because of Canberra's termination of the contract for the lease of a new piece of land," the embassy said.

