Russian Embassy In Austria Cancels Reception Of Visitors Due To Terrorist Act In Vienna

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 09:00 AM

Russian Embassy in Austria Cancels Reception of Visitors Due to Terrorist Act in Vienna

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Russian Embassy to Austria said it was canceling the reception of visitors at the consular section on Tuesday due to the terrorist attack in Vienna.

"In connection with the terrorist acts that took place in the center of Vienna and the continuing terrorist threat, on November 3, 2020, there will be no reception of visitors at the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Austria," the embassy said on Facebook.

A group of unidentified persons carried out a series of attacks with shooting in downtown Vienna on Monday.

The attacks in particular targeted a synagogue, according to media reports. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the incident was a terrorist act.

Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig said the death toll in the shooting had risen to two as a woman injured in the attack in the Austrian capital had died. According to law enforcement, several people were seriously wounded, including a policeman, one attacker was neutralized, and at least one more attacker was being sought.

More Stories From World

