Russian Embassy In Austria Clarifying Information Of Citizen's Murder Near Vienna

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

Russian Embassy in Austria Clarifying Information of Citizen's Murder Near Vienna

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Austria is working to understand the full details of an incident that saw a Russian citizen murdered near Vienna, the diplomatic mission said on Sunday.

"We have not received any appeals.

We're clarifying the information," the embassy said.

According to the Austria Press Agency, a Russian citizen was murdered in the town of Gerasdorf bei Wien at approximately 19:30 local time (17:30 GMT) on Saturday evening.

The attacker has reportedly been arrested in the city of Linz, and the Russian citizen is believed to be of Chechen origin.

More Stories From World

