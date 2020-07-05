(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Austria is working to understand the full details of an incident that saw a Russian citizen murdered near Vienna, the diplomatic mission said on Sunday.

"We have not received any appeals.

We're clarifying the information," the embassy said.

According to the Austria Press Agency, a Russian citizen was murdered in the town of Gerasdorf bei Wien at approximately 19:30 local time (17:30 GMT) on Saturday evening.

The attacker has reportedly been arrested in the city of Linz, and the Russian citizen is believed to be of Chechen origin.