Russian Embassy In Austria Protests Desecration Of Soviet Military Burial

Published May 09, 2023

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The Russian embassy in Vienna said on Tuesday that it will send a protest note to the Austrian Foreign Ministry after a Soviet military burial was vandalized in the town of Ebensee.

"The embassy became aware of the desecration of a Soviet military burial in Ebensee. Unknown vandals damaged the bas-relief on the monument to the soldiers who gave their lives for the liberation of Austria from Nazism," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel, adding that the fact that the incident occurred during the time of the World War Two Victory Day is "especially cynical.

The Russian side plans to inform local authorities about the incident.

"We will send a note of protest to the Austrian Foreign Ministry demanding that comprehensive measures be taken to establish the circumstances of the incident, bring the perpetrators to justice, ensure the inviolability and preservation of the memorial in accordance with the provisions of the State Treaty on the Restoration of Independent and Democratic Austria of May 15, 1955," the ministry said.

