VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russian Embassy in Austria told Sputnik on Monday that it was outraged by Vienna's groundless decision to expel Russian diplomat over alleged espionage.

"We are outraged by the unfounded decision of the Austrian authorities, which is detrimental to constructive Russian-Austrian relations.

We are certain that Moscow's response in kind will be coming soon," the embassy said.

The Austrian Krone Zeitung newspaper reported earlier in the day that a diplomat had to leave Austria by September 1 in connection to the espionage case.