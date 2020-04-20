UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Benin Checking Information About Captured Ship With Compatriots Aboard

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Russian Embassy in Benin Checking Information About Captured Ship With Compatriots Aboard

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Benin and Togo is checking information about a possible capture of a vessel in the Gulf of Guinea, where Russian citizens could be, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Monday.

"There was such information, the vessel was attacked by pirates in the territorial waters of Benin. According to some information, there allegedly could be Russian sailors, we are checking this information," the embassy's spokesperson said.

He also added that at the moment there had been no appeals from compatriots in this regard.

