Russian Embassy In Berlin Got No Official Information On Detention Of UK Spy Suspect

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:48 PM

Russian Embassy in Berlin Got No Official Information on Detention of UK Spy Suspect

The Russian embassy in Germany has not yet received any official information regarding the detention of a UK citizen in Berlin on suspicions for collaborating with the Russian intelligence

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Russian embassy in Germany has not yet received any official information regarding the detention of a UK citizen in Berlin on suspicions for collaborating with the Russian intelligence.

Earlier in the day, the German prosecutor's office announced that a UK citizen, who worked at the UK embassy in Berlin, was detained in Potsdam on suspicions of passing on documents to a Russian intelligence service, following a joint investigation by German and UK authorities.

"The Russian embassy in Germany has no official information from the German side at this stage. The embassy does not comment on media reports," the diplomatic mission told reporters.

