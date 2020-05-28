UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy In Berlin Not Commenting On Ambassador Being Summoned To Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:12 PM

Russian Embassy in Berlin Not Commenting on Ambassador Being Summoned to Foreign Ministry

The Russian Embassy in Germany has refused to comment on the fact that Russian Ambassador in Berlin Sergey Nechaev was summoned on Thursday to the German Foreign Ministry over the 2015 hacking attack

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Germany has refused to comment on the fact that Russian Ambassador in Berlin Sergey Nechaev was summoned on Thursday to the German Foreign Ministry over the 2015 hacking attack.

Earlier on Thursday, Germany's foreign ministry said that Nechaev was invited for talks regarding the alleged cyberattack, which targeted the country's parliament, the Bundestag. The diplomat was told that the German government condemned the hacking crime and would apply the European Union's cyber sanctions regime against the people responsible for the crime. Berlin also stressed it had evidence that Dmitry Badin, the suspect behind the attack, was an officer of the Main Directorate of the Russian armed forces' General Staff, known by the abbreviation GRU.

Germany issued an arrest warrant for Badin in early May.

"Our position was revealed in a statement published yesterday [on Wednesday] on the website and social media platforms in Russian and German languages," the Russian embassy's spokesperson told reporters.

On Wednesday, the diplomatic mission said that Moscow was ready for dialogue with Berlin regarding the alleged cyberattack issue, but Germany is showing no interest in cooperation. According to diplomats, "someone is benefiting" from false accusations against Russia amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Parliament Social Media German European Union Germany Berlin Badin May 2015 From Government Hacking

Recent Stories

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture Museums to welcome visitors from 1 J ..

1 hour ago

Politicians should not doing politics on national ..

56 seconds ago

Ovechkin Wins Record 9th Maurice Richard Trophy

57 seconds ago

50 world leaders call for post-pandemic cooperatio ..

59 seconds ago

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Hong Kong on Frida ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.