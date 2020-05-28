Russian Embassy in Berlin Not Commenting on Ambassador Being Summoned to Foreign Ministry

The Russian Embassy in Germany has refused to comment on the fact that Russian Ambassador in Berlin Sergey Nechaev was summoned on Thursday to the German Foreign Ministry over the 2015 hacking attack

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Germany has refused to comment on the fact that Russian Ambassador in Berlin Sergey Nechaev was summoned on Thursday to the German Foreign Ministry over the 2015 hacking attack.

Earlier on Thursday, Germany's foreign ministry said that Nechaev was invited for talks regarding the alleged cyberattack, which targeted the country's parliament, the Bundestag. The diplomat was told that the German government condemned the hacking crime and would apply the European Union's cyber sanctions regime against the people responsible for the crime. Berlin also stressed it had evidence that Dmitry Badin, the suspect behind the attack, was an officer of the Main Directorate of the Russian armed forces' General Staff, known by the abbreviation GRU.

Germany issued an arrest warrant for Badin in early May.

"Our position was revealed in a statement published yesterday [on Wednesday] on the website and social media platforms in Russian and German languages," the Russian embassy's spokesperson told reporters.

On Wednesday, the diplomatic mission said that Moscow was ready for dialogue with Berlin regarding the alleged cyberattack issue, but Germany is showing no interest in cooperation. According to diplomats, "someone is benefiting" from false accusations against Russia amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.