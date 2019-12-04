Russian Embassy in Berlin Slams Germany for Expulsion of Diplomats

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev on Wednesday criticized the decision to expel the embassy staff members "as an unfounded and unfriendly step," warning that the incident would trigger adequate Russian response and negatively affect relations between Moscow and Berlin

The German Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day it had declared two employees of the Russian embassy personae non grata over their suspected involvement in a murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin.

"We consider this step as baseless and unfriendly," the ambassador said in a statement, adding that Germany actions are "deeply regrettable.

According to Nechayev, there is no evidence of the involvement of Russian government bodies in the murder of a 40-yer-old Georgian citizen in Berlin in August 2019, and this criminal case is being deliberately politicized.

"The indicated actions of the German side will most negatively affect Russian-German relations and, of course, will not be left without a proper reaction," the ambassador stressed.