Russian Embassy In Bolivia Receives Many Requests On Possible Purchase Of Avifavir Drug

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

Russian Embassy in Bolivia Receives Many Requests on Possible Purchase of Avifavir Drug

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Bolivia is getting many requests regarding the possible purchase of the Avifavir drug against COVID-19, which was recently presented to Latin American countries, Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan told Sputnik.

On July 10, the Russian Embassy in Guatemala together with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) held a presentation of Avifavir for Latin American and Caribbean states, which was attended by over 1,000 people. RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that Latin American countries would be the first to receive supplies of Avifavir.

"There are a lot of requests ” from governors, public organizations, pharmacy chains, but the nuance is that the medication needs to be registered on the local market," Sprinchan said.

Avifavir, the first Russian drug against COVID-19, was approved by the country's Health Ministry in late May. It has proven 90 percent effective in treating the coronavirus disease during trials. Last week, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade received requests for the supply of Avifavir from the Commonwealth of Independent States member countries, Latin American, European and Southeast Asian countries.

