UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy In Brazil Received Parcel With Unknown Item - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Russian Embassy in Brazil Received Parcel With Unknown Item - Source

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Russian diplomats in Brazil received a parcel "with unknown content," it was destroyed by bomb-disposal experts, a source in the Russian embassy told Sputnik.

"A parcel with known content arrived at the embassy, the police and firemen came to the call.

A team of bomb-disposal experts carried out a controlled detonation of the package. At the moment, the police are studying its contents," the source said.

The work of the diplomatic mission continues as normal, he added.

Related Topics

Police Russia Brazil

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General 'Appalled' by Vinnytsia Missi ..

UN Secretary-General 'Appalled' by Vinnytsia Missile Strike - Spokesperson

29 minutes ago
 Supreme Court verdict exposes Imran's conspiracy n ..

Supreme Court verdict exposes Imran's conspiracy narrative: Maryam Nawaz

29 minutes ago
 Four cops get life imprisonment for killing two ci ..

Four cops get life imprisonment for killing two citizens in fake police encounte ..

29 minutes ago
 DC seeks plan for improvement of graveyards

DC seeks plan for improvement of graveyards

29 minutes ago
 Italian President Rejects Draghi's Resignation

Italian President Rejects Draghi's Resignation

29 minutes ago
 EU Commissioner Criticizes Hungary's Energy Export ..

EU Commissioner Criticizes Hungary's Energy Export Ban

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.