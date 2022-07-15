Russian Embassy in Brazil Received Parcel With Unknown Item - Source

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Russian diplomats in Brazil received a parcel "with unknown content," it was destroyed by bomb-disposal experts, a source in the Russian embassy told Sputnik.

"A parcel with known content arrived at the embassy, the police and firemen came to the call.

A team of bomb-disposal experts carried out a controlled detonation of the package. At the moment, the police are studying its contents," the source said.

The work of the diplomatic mission continues as normal, he added.