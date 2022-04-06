Russian Embassy in Bucharest Repeatedly Received Bomb Threats - Ambassador

Russian embassy in Bucharest has repeatedly received bomb threats, Russian ambassador in Romania Valery Kuzmin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Russian embassy in Bucharest has repeatedly received bomb threats, Russian ambassador in Romania Valery Kuzmin said on Wednesday.

"The embassy has repeatedly received direct threats by email, such as bomb, poison (threats), and so forth," Kuzmin said on air of the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

Before attempting to ram the gates of the embassy, the driver loaded the car with fuel canisters and set them on fire after law enforcement officers tried to pull him out of the vehicle.

Earlier in the day, Romanian media reported that a car crashed into the fence of the Russian embassy and caught on fire, adding that the driver died. Romanian police said the accident appeared to be intentional.