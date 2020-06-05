UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Buenos Aires Received Email Warning About Bombing Threat - Police

Fri 05th June 2020 | 03:50 AM

Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires Received Email Warning About Bombing Threat - Police

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires has received an email that warned it about a bombing threat, which prompted a response from de-mining units of the Argentine Federal Police, the city police told Sputnik.

"The embassy has received a threat per an email," police said on late Thursday.

Further details of the incident remain unknown. 

