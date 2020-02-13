Russian Embassy in Bulgaria Appalled by Vandalism of Soviet Soldiers' Grave in Sofia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Russian embassy in Bulgaria on Thursday has expressed outrage over an act of vandalism against a grave of Soviet soldiers in Sofia.

Earlier in the day, media reported that unknown vandals had seriously damaged bas-reliefs of Soviet soldiers at a mass grave in the Lozenets neighborhood.

"The embassy expresses its indignation over the blasphemous act of vandalism against the mass grave of Soviet soldiers in the Lozenets quarter. Mockery of the memory of soldiers who gave their lives to liberate Europe and the world from the fascist plague looks especially cynical in the year of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

The diplomatic mission expressed hope the the local authorities would fix the damaged monuments and prevent further acts of vandalism in the future, as well as find and punish those responsible.