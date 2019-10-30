UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy In Bulgaria Receives Note Declaring Its Staff Member Persona Non Grata

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

Russian Embassy in Bulgaria Receives Note Declaring Its Staff Member Persona Non Grata

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria said Tuesday it had received an official notification from the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declaring the embassy employee "persona non grata," the diplomat will leave the country within the indicated time period.

"On October 29, the embassy received a note from the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declaring an embassy employee 'persona non grata.

'The diplomat will leave the host country on the date indicated in the note. The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures," the embassy said in its Facebook blog.

According to previous reports by the Bulgarian media, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has demanded that Russia recall its diplomat following a statement by the country's prosecutor general saying that his office is terminating an investigation against a Russian citizen suspected of working for Russian intelligence services because of his diplomatic status.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Bulgaria October Media From Employment

Recent Stories

Lebanese Premier to tender his resignation

3 hours ago

One year on, KhalifaSat captures 7,250 images, com ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed discusses fostering relations wi ..

4 hours ago

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

4 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

5 hours ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.