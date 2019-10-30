Russian Embassy in Bulgaria Receives Note Declaring Its Staff Member Persona Non Grata

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria said Tuesday it had received an official notification from the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declaring the embassy employee "persona non grata," the diplomat will leave the country within the indicated time period.

"On October 29, the embassy received a note from the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declaring an embassy employee 'persona non grata.

'The diplomat will leave the host country on the date indicated in the note. The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures," the embassy said in its Facebook blog.

According to previous reports by the Bulgarian media, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has demanded that Russia recall its diplomat following a statement by the country's prosecutor general saying that his office is terminating an investigation against a Russian citizen suspected of working for Russian intelligence services because of his diplomatic status.