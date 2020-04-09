UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Bulgaria Says Mass Grave Of Soviet Soldiers In Dobrich City Desecrated

Russian Embassy in Bulgaria Says Mass Grave of Soviet Soldiers in Dobrich City Desecrated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria said on Thursday that the mass grave of Soviet soldiers in the city of Dobrich had been desecrated, and expressed its indignation at the act of vandalism.

A local television company published footage from the cemetery showing the monument to the Soviet soldiers with insulting inscriptions on it.

"The embassy expresses its indignation at the blasphemous act of vandalism regarding the mass grave of Soviet soldiers in the city park of Dobrich.

Mockery at the memory of soldiers who gave their lives for the liberation of Europe and the world from the fascist plague looks especially cynical in the year of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945," the embassy said.

The embassy hopes that the municipal authorities will take the necessary measures to bring the monument into proper form and prevent such acts of vandalism in the future, and those responsible for this crime will be identified and punished.

