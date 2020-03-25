UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Canada Closely Monitoring Developments In COVID-19 Pandemic - Statement

Wed 25th March 2020 | 03:20 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Canada is closely monitoring the rapidly developing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak while continuing to operate normally and has seen no requests for repatriation, the Embassy said in a statement to Sputnik.

"The Embassy is operating normally. We have not received any requests for help in facilitating return to Russia.

We are monitoring the situation closely," the Embassy said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Russia's consulate general in New York told Sputnik they received no information about Russian nationals infected with COVID-19.

The number of identified Canadian novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases now stands at 2,176, health officials said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the US has more than 53,000 cases among over 400,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

