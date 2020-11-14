Russian Embassy in Canada Monitoring Reported Hostage Situation in Montreal

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Canada is monitoring the reported hostage situation at Ubisoft's office in Montreal, the mission's press service told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are monitoring the situation," the embassy said, adding that it will provide further details when it has them.

A Ubisoft spokesperson, in an email to Sputnik, said the company is aware of the reported hostage situation at its Montreal office and is closely coordinating with law enforcement.

A police operation is currently underway in Montreal and no injuries have so far been reported, the city's police service said via Twitter.