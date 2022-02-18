(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Canada on Friday dismissed the claims of Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on "unprovoked Russian military activity" in the breakaway Donbas region of Ukraine, saying they are disappointing and misleading.

Earlier in the day, Joly expressed on Twitter Canada's condemnation of "effort by Russia to escalate the crisis" in Ukraine, which she claimed endangers innocent civilians. Joly urged Russia "to de-escalate, show transparency in its military activities and engage in meaningful dialogue," reiterating that Canada and its allies coordinate their responses to "deter further Russian aggression."

"Such statements are a great disappointment. They have nothing to do with reality and aimed to distract tension from the aggressive policy by the regime in Kiev waiting many years of war against its own people and sabotaging implementation of the Minsk package of measures," the Russian Embassy in Canada said in a statement.

The embassy added that a protracted conflict in eastern Ukraine cannot be resolved by military means, underscoring that only dialogue between Kiev, Donetsk and Luhansk can bring about peace in Ukraine.

"The Government of Canada has the ability to use its influence to that end, by contrast, using anti-Russian rhetoric will not help reaching peace in Ukraine," the embassy added.

The precarious situation in a breakaway Donbas deteriorated in recent days, with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics claiming that the Ukrainian armed forces had shelled their positions. The Ukrainian security forces also reported a sharp increase in the number of ceasefire violations in Donbas, while denying any offensive actions.

In 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and its neighboring Luhansk People's Republic after they declared independence and refused to recognize the new central government. Early clashes escalated into a protracted military conflict that claimed thousands of lives, including 3,095 civilians, and displaced over 2 million Ukrainians. A ceasefire was reached in 2020, but fighting occasionally breaks out.