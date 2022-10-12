Russian Embassy in Canada Shares One of Many Graphic Emails Threatening Staff - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Canada shared a very graphic email it received this week of an individual threatening to bomb the diplomatic facility in Ottawa, kill Russian Ambassador Oleg Stepanov and harm his family and other staffers over Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the Embassy said in a statement to Sputnik.

"We would like to share with you one of the messages that was sent to the Embassy mailbox," the Embassy said on Tuesday. "We receive these kind of threats continuously since February. Despite our concerns, the Canadian authorities have not taken any meaningful measures to ensure safety of us and our families."

The email was sent to the embassy Monday morning by an individual named "Kagan Roy."

"We will bomb your embassy again. Oleg Stepanov will be executed, but not before his wife is raped until dead while Oleg and and his two children are forced to watch. This will be followed by the execution of the children, and then the ambassador himself," the email said.

The individual continued to demand that Russian officials leave Canada or else an assault team will be sent to the embassy to kill Russian men and rape Russian women until they are dead.

Stepanov told reporters on Monday that Russia has demanded that Canadian authorities enhance security of Russian diplomatic buildings in Canada after the incident with the Molotov cocktail last month, but the ambassador highlighted that Canadian authorities appear to show no desire to take measures to secure Russia's diplomatic missions.

With regards to the incident with the Molotov cocktail in September, Stepanov said that the Canadian police are investigating the incident but no interim results have been provided.

The diplomat said the Canadian side says that their patrols in the areas of the Russian diplomatic missions are enough to ensure security.