Russian Embassy In Canada Slams State Broadcaster For Disinformation On COVID-19 Efforts

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 02:40 AM

Russian Embassy in Canada Slams State Broadcaster for Disinformation on COVID-19 Efforts

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Canada slammed the state-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) for spreading misinformation about Russia's efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The statement comes in response to the article "'This situation is very scary': Coronavirus is disrupting Vladimir Putin's Russia" that was published earlier on Thursday.

"Low level propaganda by state media coverage of Russia's anti-COVID-19 efforts: presenting dire picture by quoting doubtful sources, disinforming intentionally to make public believe there're places even worse in terms of pandemic than at home," the Russian embassy said via Twitter on Thursday evening.

The article suggested that Russia is covering up the COVID-19-related death toll, an accusation leveled at several countries by western media outlets.

The Russian Embassy characterized CBC's disinformation efforts as being "weak and irresponsible."

The statement comes a week after the Chinese Embassy in Canada slammed another of the country's media outlets - The Globe and Mail - for similar activities with respect to Beijing's efforts to contain COVID-19.

The Russian and Chinese missions have discussed and strongly condemned efforts to politicize the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia has reported 106,498 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,073 virus-related deaths, while Canada has confirmed 52,056 COVID-19 cases and 3,082 virus-related fatalities.

