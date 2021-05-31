UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In CAR Notified About Death Of Three Russian Instructors In Mine Explosion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 12:53 PM

Russian Embassy in CAR Notified About Death of Three Russian Instructors in Mine Explosion

The authorities of the Central African Republic (CAR) notified the Russian embassy about the death of three Russian military instructors caused by a mine detonation, Russian Ambassador in Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The authorities of the Central African Republic (CAR) notified the Russian embassy about the death of three Russian military instructors caused by a mine detonation, Russian Ambassador in Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik on Monday.

"CAR authorities notified us that as a result of the mine explosion, three Russian citizens, instructors, were killed. According to the authorities, our instructors died on May 28," Titorenko said.

On Sunday, a spokesman for the car government, Ange Maxime Kazagui, confirmed to Sputnik that three Russians and two CAR police officers were killed in an explosion in the country's north-west.

