Russian Embassy In CAR Notified About Death Of Three Russian Instructors In Mine Explosion
Mon 31st May 2021 | 12:53 PM
The authorities of the Central African Republic (CAR) notified the Russian embassy about the death of three Russian military instructors caused by a mine detonation, Russian Ambassador in Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik on Monday
"CAR authorities notified us that as a result of the mine explosion, three Russian citizens, instructors, were killed. According to the authorities, our instructors died on May 28," Titorenko said.
On Sunday, a spokesman for the car government, Ange Maxime Kazagui, confirmed to Sputnik that three Russians and two CAR police officers were killed in an explosion in the country's north-west.