Russian Embassy in CAR Notified About Death of Three Russian Instructors in Mine Explosion

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The authorities of the Central African Republic (CAR) notified the Russian embassy about the death of three Russian military instructors caused by a mine detonation, Russian Ambassador in Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik on Monday.

"CAR authorities notified us that as a result of the mine explosion, three Russian citizens, instructors, were killed. According to the authorities, our instructors died on May 28," Titorenko said.

On Sunday, a spokesman for the car government, Ange Maxime Kazagui, confirmed to Sputnik that three Russians and two CAR police officers were killed in an explosion in the country's north-west.