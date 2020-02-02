Russian Embassy in China Says 130 Russians Ready to Leave Hubei

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) As of now, 130 Russians have expressed their readiness to leave the Chinese province of Hubei in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus, Georgy Egorov, spokesman for the Russian Embassy in China, said on Sunday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday that the Russian government had decided to suspend all flights of its airlines to China, except for Aeroflot's flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong, in connection with the spread of coronavirus. In addition, it was decided to start the evacuation of Russian citizens who want to leave the city of Wuhan, the outbreak's epicenter.

"In accordance with the decision to evacuate Russian compatriots from Hubei, the embassy is currently compiling a list of Russian citizens who intend to urgently leave the province.

The number of compatriots with whom we have established contact is currently 202 people, of which 130 expressed willingness to leave Hubei," Egorov said.

The order and time of the evacuation will be announced later, he added.

The new strain of coronavirus ” 2019-nCoV ” was first detected in Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed over 300 people in China and infected about 14,400 others, prompting authorities from various countries to evacuate their nationals from the virus-affected areas.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Thursday in light of the outbreak.