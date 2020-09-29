UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Colombia Remains In Contact With Bogota Over Alleged Assassination Plot

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Bogota remains in close contact with the Colombian authorities amid an investigation into the potential involvement of a Russian citizen in a plot to assassinate the president of the South American country, the embassy's press attache Yevgeny Naumov told Sputnik.

"The Russian Embassy in Colombia has been informed that the Colombian authorities suspect that an individual with Russian citizenship or Russian nationality was involved in an uncovered plot to assassinate President Ivan Duque," Naumov remarked.

Colombian media outlets on Saturday first reported that a plot to target Duque had become known. According to preliminary findings, the two suspects are believed to be from Israel and Russia and have extensive military experience.

According to Naumov, the alleged Russian suspect has not been detained or identified, adding that there is also no confirmation of the individual's Russian citizenship.

"The information we have is limited to that which has been published by the Colombian media, but we remain in close contact with the Colombian authorities," the embassy's press attache remarked.

According to Colombia's El Tiempo newspaper, security around the president has been strengthened since the plot was uncovered. The country's National Intelligence Directorate is currently investigating. 

