Russian Embassy in Croatia Confirms Zagreb Demanded Removal of Some Employees

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Croatia confirmed to RIA Novosti that the country's Foreign Ministry demanded the removal of some of the employees.

Earlier, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlich-Radman said that Zagreb would expel several Russian diplomats in connection with the events in Ukraine.

"We confirm the summoning of the ambassador (Andrey Nesterenko) to the (Croatian) Foreign Ministry and the receipt of a note demanding the removal of several Russian diplomats from the country," the Russian diplomatic mission said.

The number and the terms of the expulsion have not yet been disclosed.