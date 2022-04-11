UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy In Croatia Confirms Zagreb Demanded Removal Of Some Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 04:55 PM

Russian Embassy in Croatia Confirms Zagreb Demanded Removal of Some Employees

The Russian Embassy in Croatia confirmed to RIA Novosti that the country's Foreign Ministry demanded the removal of some of the employees

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Croatia confirmed to RIA Novosti that the country's Foreign Ministry demanded the removal of some of the employees.

Earlier, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlich-Radman said that Zagreb would expel several Russian diplomats in connection with the events in Ukraine.

"We confirm the summoning of the ambassador (Andrey Nesterenko) to the (Croatian) Foreign Ministry and the receipt of a note demanding the removal of several Russian diplomats from the country," the Russian diplomatic mission said.

The number and the terms of the expulsion have not yet been disclosed.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Zagreb Croatia From

Recent Stories

Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

23 minutes ago
 realme Leaps Ahead with the First-in-Segment Sony ..

Realme Leaps Ahead with the First-in-Segment Sony IMX766 OIS Sensor on realme 9 ..

37 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension schedule

IESCO notifies power suspension schedule

3 minutes ago
 NATO Stands Ready to Strengthen Cooperation With S ..

NATO Stands Ready to Strengthen Cooperation With Seoul - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Poland Victimizes Asylum Seekers Entering Via Bela ..

Poland Victimizes Asylum Seekers Entering Via Belarus While Welcoming Ukrainians ..

3 minutes ago
 Czech Foreign Minister Endorses Aspirations of Ukr ..

Czech Foreign Minister Endorses Aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova to Join ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.