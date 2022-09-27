UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy In Denmark Expects Comprehensive Probe Into Nord Stream Incident

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Russian Embassy in Denmark Expects Comprehensive Probe Into Nord Stream Incident

The Russian Embassy in Denmark expects that the incident with a gas leak on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines will be comprehensively investigated, and the results should be made public

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Denmark expects that the incident with a gas leak on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines will be comprehensively investigated, and the results should be made public.

"The Embassy proceeds from the fact that this incident will be comprehensively investigated by the competent authorities with the involvement of all the forces and means necessary for this. The results of such an investigation should be made public," the embassy said in a statement on Telegram.

Related Topics

Russia Nord Denmark Gas All From

Recent Stories

COVID-19, flood/rain relief awareness workshop hel ..

COVID-19, flood/rain relief awareness workshop held for media persons

3 minutes ago
 US Assesses Russia Now Using Iranian-Provided Dron ..

US Assesses Russia Now Using Iranian-Provided Drones in Ukraine - Pentagon

3 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary for education lauds Nation ..

Parliamentary Secretary for education lauds National Skills University role for ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt urged to lift restrictions on imports of sola ..

Govt urged to lift restrictions on imports of solar equipment

3 minutes ago
 Javed Latif asks PTI leadership to avoid playing r ..

Javed Latif asks PTI leadership to avoid playing religious card

3 minutes ago
 Flour stalls set up to sell commodity at govt rate ..

Flour stalls set up to sell commodity at govt rate

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.