Russian Embassy in Denmark Expects Comprehensive Probe Into Nord Stream Incident

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Denmark expects that the incident with a gas leak on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines will be comprehensively investigated, and the results should be made public.

"The Embassy proceeds from the fact that this incident will be comprehensively investigated by the competent authorities with the involvement of all the forces and means necessary for this. The results of such an investigation should be made public," the embassy said in a statement on Telegram.