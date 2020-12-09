Russian Embassy in Denmark Expects Espionage-Charged Russian to Be Acquitted

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Russian embassy in Denmark told Sputnik on Wednesday that it qualifies as a mistake the espionage charges against a Russian national residing in the Scandinavian country, and hopes that he will be exculpated and released.

The Russian citizen residing in Denmark is suspected of providing information about Danish energy technologies to the Russian intelligence.

"The Russian embassy in Denmark believes that the arrest of our compatriot and the charges against him are a mistake. We expect the Danish justice to have an impartial approach to this case. We hope for a verdict of acquittal and the release of our compatriot," the embassy said.