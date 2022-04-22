UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy In Ethiopia Not Recruiting Volunteers To Fight In Donbas - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Russian Embassy in Ethiopia Not Recruiting Volunteers to Fight in Donbas - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Despite the large number of requests from Ethiopians, the Russian Embassy in Addis Ababa does not recruit volunteers to fight in Donbas, Russian Ambassador in Ethiopia Yevgeny Terekhin said on Friday.

Terekhin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine, several people contacted our embassy every day, expressing their readiness not only in word but also in deed, with weapons in their hands, to support Russia. This flow of people wishing to join was gradually growing, but since last week, it has taken on a literally avalanche-like character.

"There is one thing to understand here: the embassy, as a diplomatic mission by its status, has neither the right nor the opportunity to recruit citizens of another country into its military ... In this regard, the embassy has issued an official statement that we do not recruit volunteers for the Russian armed forces," Terekhin said.

The ambassador explained that in recent days the number of daily applicants has begun to exceed 500 people, including due to rumors circulating in social networks that Russia is allegedly ready to pay from $2,000-5,000 to Ethiopians who have entered military service.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Addis Ababa Ethiopia From

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza stuns fans with simple yet gorgeous fa ..

Sania Mirza stuns fans with simple yet gorgeous fashion sense

29 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal seeks Asad Umar’s briefing on PTI go ..

Ahsan Iqbal seeks Asad Umar’s briefing on PTI govt’s initiatives of public i ..

55 minutes ago
 PM summons NSC session today

PM summons NSC session today

1 hour ago
 Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,6 ..

Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,698 asymptomatic

2 hours ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

2 hours ago
 New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of COVID-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.