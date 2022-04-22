Russian Embassy in Ethiopia Not Recruiting Volunteers to Fight in Donbas - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Despite the large number of requests from Ethiopians, the Russian Embassy in Addis Ababa does not recruit volunteers to fight in Donbas, Russian Ambassador in Ethiopia Yevgeny Terekhin said on Friday.

Terekhin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine, several people contacted our embassy every day, expressing their readiness not only in word but also in deed, with weapons in their hands, to support Russia. This flow of people wishing to join was gradually growing, but since last week, it has taken on a literally avalanche-like character.

"There is one thing to understand here: the embassy, as a diplomatic mission by its status, has neither the right nor the opportunity to recruit citizens of another country into its military ... In this regard, the embassy has issued an official statement that we do not recruit volunteers for the Russian armed forces," Terekhin said.

The ambassador explained that in recent days the number of daily applicants has begun to exceed 500 people, including due to rumors circulating in social networks that Russia is allegedly ready to pay from $2,000-5,000 to Ethiopians who have entered military service.