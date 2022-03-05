Russian Embassy in Germany Sends Note to Berlin Over Discrimination of Russians

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The German authorities should send a strong signal to local authorities and various services to prevent discrimination against Russian nationals in the country, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev said on Saturday, adding that a corresponding note has been already sent to the German Foreign Ministry.

"Strong signals from the German government to local authorities, including city, municipal and regional services, are required to stop this discrimination. We are monitoring (the situation), and therefore contacting the authorities," Nechaev told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

"The corresponding note has been sent from the embassy to the German Foreign Ministry," the ambassador added.