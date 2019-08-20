UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Greece Confirms Deaths Of Two Russian Citizens In Helicopter Crash

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 10:53 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The Russian Embassy in Greece has confirmed that two Russian nationals died after a private helicopter crashed earlier on Tuesday.

"We confirm that two Russian nationals were on board the helicopter that crashed near the island of Poros.

Both of them, as well as the pilot, a Greek national, died," embassy's press secretary Vasily Gavrilov told Sputnik.

The Athens-bound Agusta A-109 helicopter crashed at 3:40 p.m. (12:40 GMT) on Tuesday after taking off from the town of Galatas. The helicopter collided with a power line, creating a power outage on Poros, and fell into the sea. Divers have recovered the bodies of all three victims.

