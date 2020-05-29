Recent claims made by US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a role to play in recent tensions between Greece and Turkey are "absurd," the Russian Embassy in Athens said on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Recent claims made by US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a role to play in recent tensions between Greece and Turkey are "absurd," the Russian Embassy in Athens said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Greek MEGA broadcaster published an interview with Pyatt, and the diplomat said that Moscow would benefit from confrontations between Athens and Ankara, adding that the United States, as a NATO ally, would back up Greece.

"The statement of the American ambassador to Athens in an interview with MEGA where he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be the winner if tensions between Greece and Turkey would escalate is absurd. It is unacceptable for a foreign diplomat to allow himself to make such statements," the embassy said on its Facebook page.

According to Russian diplomats, Washington is not able to resolve intra-NATO issues between two members of the alliance, Greece and Turkey, for years, while Russia only aims to bring peace and stability to the region.

The past few days saw a new cycle of escalation emerge in relations between two NATO allies this time due to disagreements on the border around the Evros River. Greece has condemned recent statements by Turkish authorities suggesting that the border might be opened for refugees wishing to reach Europe once the COVID-19 pandemic is over and decided to deploy additional security officers in the Evros area. Turkey, on the other hand, has claimed that Greece is violating refugee rights and was choosing the path of confrontation instead of face-to-face dialogue.