Russian Embassy In India Warns Citizens Against Misuse Of Tourist Visas

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Russian Embassy in India Warns Citizens Against Misuse of Tourist Visas

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Russian Embassy in India has warned Russian citizens traveling to India for work that entering the country on a tourist visa does not provide for the opportunity to be employed there, and doing otherwise is a serious violation of local laws.

"Please note that cases of Russian citizens entering into labor contracts ” mainly in the field of modeling ” with Indian employers requiring tourist visas have become more frequent. Please, refrain from continuing business contacts with such legal entities and individuals, as this way you are being pushed to commit offenses," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

The embassy noted that Russian citizens had repeatedly faced fraudulent schemes and were not paid wages after employment contract termination, while their personal belongings and documents were withheld by employers.

"At the same time, Russian citizens' appeals to the Indian law enforcement agencies may trigger the corresponding responsibility of individuals violated the local legislation, which is used by unscrupulous employers," the embassy added.

The diplomatic mission added that employers had no rights to request giving them foreign citizens' documents.

More Stories From World

