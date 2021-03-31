Russian Embassy in Indonesia Reports Attempted Terrorist Attack in Jakarta, No Casualties

The Russian Embassy in Indonesia reported an attempted terrorist attack near the police headquarters in Jakarta, there were no casualties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Indonesia reported an attempted terrorist attack near the police headquarters in Jakarta, there were no casualties.

"There was an attempted terrorist attack near the police headquarters in Jakarta without casualties (except for the terrorist). We recommend that you refrain from visiting Blok M and adjacent areas for now," the diplomatic mission said on Telegram.

Earlier, local media reported that Indonesian law enforcement officers had eliminated a terrorist who was allegedly planning to attack the country's police headquarters in Jakarta.

On Sunday, an explosion occurred in the area of the Catholic Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Makassar as the festive service in honor of Palm Sunday was ending in the temple, 20 people were injured.

The Indonesian police's anti-terror unit Densus 88, which is investigating the terrorist attack, detained a total of 13 people suspected of having links with terrorist organizations on Monday and Tuesday, including three women, who, according to investigators, were directly involved in the preparation of the family couples of suicide bombers for the Sunday's attack.