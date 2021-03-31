UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy In Indonesia Reports Attempted Terrorist Attack In Jakarta, No Casualties

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 08:27 PM

Russian Embassy in Indonesia Reports Attempted Terrorist Attack in Jakarta, No Casualties

The Russian Embassy in Indonesia reported an attempted terrorist attack near the police headquarters in Jakarta, there were no casualties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Indonesia reported an attempted terrorist attack near the police headquarters in Jakarta, there were no casualties.

"There was an attempted terrorist attack near the police headquarters in Jakarta without casualties (except for the terrorist). We recommend that you refrain from visiting Blok M and adjacent areas for now," the diplomatic mission said on Telegram.

Earlier, local media reported that Indonesian law enforcement officers had eliminated a terrorist who was allegedly planning to attack the country's police headquarters in Jakarta.

On Sunday, an explosion occurred in the area of the Catholic Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Makassar as the festive service in honor of Palm Sunday was ending in the temple, 20 people were injured.

The Indonesian police's anti-terror unit Densus 88, which is investigating the terrorist attack, detained a total of 13 people suspected of having links with terrorist organizations on Monday and Tuesday, including three women, who, according to investigators, were directly involved in the preparation of the family couples of suicide bombers for the Sunday's attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Police Russia Suicide Jakarta Temple Indonesia Women Sunday Church Family Media From

Recent Stories

CAR Opposition Says Army, UN Troops Make 'Huge Pro ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission orders private hospit ..

3 minutes ago

CAR Opposition Raises Alarm Over Lack of National ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality, RTA join &#039;AI Code Hub&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.