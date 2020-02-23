UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy In Iran Plans To Keep Consular Section Open Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 04:20 PM

Russian Embassy in Iran Plans to Keep Consular Section Open Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Russian embassy in Tehran will not close down its consular section as Iran faces an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Andrei Ganenko, the mission's press secretary, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Armenia temporarily shut down its consular section due to the epidemic.

"We do not have plans to close the consular section so far," Ganenko said.

The press secretary recommended the Russian citizens who were in Iran or planned to visit the country to maintain personal hygiene and keep away from large gatherings of people.

Iran has reported 43 coronavirus disease cases, of which eight have been fatal.

