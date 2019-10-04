Russian Embassy in Iran Requests Consular Access to Detained Russian Journalist Yuzik

The Russian Embassy in Tehran has requested consular access to Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik who has been detained in Iran, the embassy's press secretary, Andrei Ganenko, told Sputnik on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The Russian Embassy in Tehran has requested consular access to Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik who has been detained in Iran, the embassy's press secretary, Andrei Ganenko, told Sputnik on Friday.

On September 29, when Yuzik arrived in Tehran at a private invitation, border guards seized her passport without providing any explanation. On October 2, the Russian national was arrested in a hotel. Her relatives say she is accused of cooperating with Israeli intelligence.

"We have requested consular access," Ganenko said.

The Iranian ambassador has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over the matter.