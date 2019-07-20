Russian Embassy in Iran Says Informed About Russian Nationals Being on Board Seized Tanker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The Russian Embassy in Tehran told Sputnik on Saturday it had been informed by the owner of a vessel seized in the Strait of Hormuz that there were three Russian nationals on board the tanker.

On Friday, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Iran had seized two tankers ” a Liberian-flagged one and a UK-flagged one in the strait.

The owner of the UK oil tanker Stena Impero subsequently said there were 23 crew members including three Russian nationals on board the vessel.

"The ship owner's representative has confirmed the information about three Russian seafarers being on board [the seized vessel]," the embassy spokesman, Andrei Ganenko, said.

"The embassy will continue clarifying all the circumstances of what has happened," the spokesman pointed out.