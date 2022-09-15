Russian Embassy in Italy Calls Report on Alleged Financing of Parties Manipulation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Rome on Wednesday dismissed a report on Moscow's alleged financing of foreign parties and called it manipulation of public opinion ahead of elections.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported, citing a cable from the US State Department, that Russia allegedly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to meddle in politics of some two dozen countries. The report said that the State Department cable details a US intelligence assessment about Russia's alleged covert efforts to back policies and parties sympathetic to Russia.

"The US is once again trying to accuse Russia of intervening in domestic affairs of Western countries, particularly, in the election process.

The lack of evidence is not convincing. What is it, if not a blatant attempt to manipulate public opinion ahead of the election?" the embassy said on social media.

Leading Italian political forces have started to accuse each other of getting the Russian funding, threaten opponents with lawsuits for libel and call for the publication of the report's contents. The issue has become one of the main topics on the agenda of the parliamentary election campaign ahead of the vote on September 25.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected claims it is meddling in the politics of foreign countries around the world.