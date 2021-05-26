Russian Embassy in Japan Expresses Condolences Over Death of Three Japanese Fishermen

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Russian Embassy expressed its condolences to Tokyo in connection with the death of three Japanese fishermen after the collision of a Japanese fishing schooner and the Russian merchant ship Amur.

"According to information available at the moment, as a result of the incident, three Japanese fishermen were killed. We deeply regret what happened. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. We are in constant contact with the Japanese side, clarifying all the circumstances of the incident. We assume that it will be objectively and impartially investigated by the competent authorities," the embassy said on Facebook.

"For its part, the Russian Embassy and Consulate General in Sapporo will provide all necessary assistance to the Russians who were on board the Amur vessel," it said.

On Wednesday, at about 6 a.m. local time (2100 GMT Tuesday), 23 kilometers from the port of the city of Monbetsu in Hokkaido, the Japanese fishing vessel Daihachi Hokkoumaru (displacement 9.7 tonnes, five people on board), engaged in crab fishery, collided with Russia's Amur (displacement 662 tonnes, 23 people on board). Five people on board the Japanese ship were rescued by the Amur crew, but three of them were unconscious, then their death was confirmed.