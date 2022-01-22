UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy In Japan Says Tokyo's Position On Ukraine's Issue Counterproductive

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2022 | 04:23 PM

Russian Embassy in Japan Says Tokyo's Position on Ukraine's Issue Counterproductive

The Russian Embassy in Japan said on Saturday that Tokyo's position toward Russia in the context of the situation around Ukraine was inadmissible and counterproductive, citing recent talks between Washington and Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Japan said on Saturday that Tokyo's position toward Russia in the context of the situation around Ukraine was inadmissible and counterproductive, citing recent talks between Washington and Tokyo.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a virtual meeting and discussed, in particular, "the challenges that Russia is presenting to Ukraine" and agreed to stay in close contact on developments in Ukraine, according to the White House.

"We were puzzled to read reports that at yesterday's Japan-US summit, the Japanese side tried to threaten Russia with some 'strong actions,' the ones 'coordinated with the US and other allies and partners,' in the Ukrainian context," the Russian embassy said on Facebook.

Obviously, those statements are unacceptable, senseless, and counterproductive for the Russian-Japanese relations and the dialogue between the nations, the embassy added.

"We would sincerely advise our Japanese colleagues to read into the text of Russian initiatives on mutual security guarantees with the US and NATO, as well as to assess impartially the aggressive activities of the North Atlantic alliance in its eastward expansion toward Russian borders and military territorial development of Russia's neighbor Ukraine," the embassy said.

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations of the West and Kiev of alleged military build-up and preparations for invading Ukraine. The allegations might be used as a pretext for deployment more NATO military equipment near Russian borders, according to Moscow.

In late 2021, Russia presented draft proposals on security guarantees in Europe to the United States and NATO. On January 10, Russia and the US held strategic stability talks in Geneva, followed by a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels on January 12, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe talks in Vienna the next day. Russia-Ukraine relations were high on the agenda during talks.

