UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy In Japan Unaware Whether Russians Infected With Coronavirus On Cruise Ship

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 07:20 AM

Russian Embassy in Japan Unaware Whether Russians Infected With Coronavirus on Cruise Ship

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Japan cannot say now whether there are Russian citizens among 61 people infected with a new coronavirus on board of the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the Japanese coast, a representative of the diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Friday.

"We cannot say now, are checking [the information]," a spokesperson said.

The embassy is currently waiting for the results of the relevant tests.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship got quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama on Monday after reports that one of the passengers had the new type of coronavirus.

There are over 3,700 people on board of the vessel, with 61 of them diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

The new strain of coronavirus - 2019-nCoV - was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already left 636 people dead and over 31,000 infected. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Dead World Russia China Wuhan Yokohama Japan December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

6 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

6 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

7 hours ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

7 hours ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

7 hours ago

Israeli Defense Forces to Boost Presence in West B ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.