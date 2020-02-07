Russian Embassy in Japan Unaware Whether Russians Infected With Coronavirus on Cruise Ship

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Japan cannot say now whether there are Russian citizens among 61 people infected with a new coronavirus on board of the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the Japanese coast, a representative of the diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Friday.

"We cannot say now, are checking [the information]," a spokesperson said.

The embassy is currently waiting for the results of the relevant tests.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship got quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama on Monday after reports that one of the passengers had the new type of coronavirus.

There are over 3,700 people on board of the vessel, with 61 of them diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

The new strain of coronavirus - 2019-nCoV - was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already left 636 people dead and over 31,000 infected. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.