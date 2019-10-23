UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Kabul Calls On Int'l Community To Accelerate Afghan Peace Process

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Russian Embassy in Kabul Calls on Int'l Community to Accelerate Afghan Peace Process

Russia's Embassy in Kabul called in a statement on the international community to accelerate efforts to reach a peace deal in Afghanistan, following the abrupt halt of peace negotiations last month

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia's Embassy in Kabul called in a statement on the international community to accelerate efforts to reach a peace deal in Afghanistan, following the abrupt halt of peace negotiations last month.

In September, US President Donald Trump declared the peace talks with the Taliban "dead" after the group claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack that killed an American soldier. Meanwhile, Russia, which has long been seeing to facilitate an Afghan peace process, has initiated a round of Russia-China-US-Pakistan talks to take place in Moscow at a yet to be determined date.

"The only way to end the ongoing war in Afghanistan is to talk about peace, so it is important for internationals to accelerate their attempts or efforts to reach peace and end the war," the embassy said in a statement.

It added that the international community should coordinate efforts to stop terrorists in their attempts to destabilize Afghanistan.�

"Russia supports any peace initiative in Afghanistan and is committed to cooperating in this regard," the embassy concluded.

On Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said that China had invited the movement to attend an intra-Afghan dialogue in Beijing. The conference is expected to take place from October 28-29 and to be attended by prominent Afghan political leaders.

The Taliban has been waging war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. Throughout 2019, the Taliban held talks with the United States, but the attempts to hammer out a peaceful agreement, which would see foreign troops leave Afghanistan, have not been successful so far.

